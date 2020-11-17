Miami-Dade and Broward Pass 300,000 Covid Cases Combined as State Adds 7,459 New Infections

Florida added more than 7,400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state confirmed more than 80 additional virus-related deaths.

The 7,459 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 897,323, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 85 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,644 Tuesday. Another 217 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.64% in Tuesday's report, after two straight days below 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.39% in Tuesday's report, an increase from Monday's rate of 9.54%.

In South Florida, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade and Broward have now surpassed 300,000 combined.

Miami-Dade County had 205,536 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,882 since Monday, along with 3,723 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 96,700 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 960, along with 1,598 virus-related deaths, two more than in Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 59,154 cases and 1,635 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 2,854 cases and 25 deaths.