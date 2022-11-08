Miami-Dade and Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available.

Schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9. All before and after-school activities are canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available.



We will provide an update for Thursday, November 10, as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/rDMKC8GHv6 — Broward Schools (@browardschools) November 8, 2022

The district will make a decision on Thursday classes as soon as possible, officials said.

Miami-Dade officials said all schools, as well as region and district offices will be closed Wednesday. Updates regarding the reopening of schools will be announced later.