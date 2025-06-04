Miami-Dade and Broward superintendents wait for state education budget as school year ends

School’s out, almost completely, for summer.

Broward County Public Schools ended its school year Tuesday, while Miami-Dade’s last day is Thursday. Wednesday, the last high school graduation ceremonies happened, and Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres pointed out that the graduates started ninth grade just as the COVID pandemic was starting to wind down.

“And here they are breaking every barrier, really dealing with a lot of challenges, and they’re graduating,” Dotres said.

Putting a cap on the school year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dotres said it was a success.

“In terms of how we’ve been able to even integrate even more innovations and more technology than prior,” Dotres said.

“It’s been a great year, it’s been a great year, I’m elated,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, superintendent of Broward Schools.

For his district, the year started with the introduction of metal detectors and long lines at the high schools, but that issue was quickly fixed. Hepburn says the district is on track to maintain its “A” rating.

“Our performance has steadily gone up throughout the year, especially at the end of the year as we monitor the state assessments,” Hepburn explained.

“The challenge that we have now is waiting for the funding that we will be getting from the state,” Dotres said.

Each school district is in a sort of limbo, they can’t make staffing decisions until the Florida legislature decides how much it’s going to invest in public education.

“But always the class and the schools will be the priority of our school district,” Dotres said.

“I totally agree with that sentiment, the last place we want to touch are our schools,” Hepburn said. “We’re gonna have to make some tough decisions, too, about school consolidations and closures because our footprint is too large.”

The footprint is too large because enrollment has dropped. Each district is facing fierce competition from charter and private schools, so Hepburn says marketing is important.

“There’s many amazing things we do as a school district and individual schools that people simply don’t know about, we offer way more opportunities than our competitors,” he said.

“Yes, there are charter schools, there are private schools, there are parochial schools,” Dotres said, “But the majority of the students still participate and are still enrolled in our public schools, and we will continue to innovate.”

Each superintendent said more magnet and choice programs are coming to their respective school districts next school year. During the summer months, kids in Broward and kids in Miami-Dade will be able to get free breakfast and lunch at schools, and Miami-Dade will continue to offer its telehealth program in the summer as well.