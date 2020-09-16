coronavirus

Miami-Dade and Broward Teachers Union Presidents Discuss Possible School Reopenings

Public schools in both counties have been operating through distance learning since March

The presidents of the Miami-Dade and Broward teachers unions are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the possible reopening of schools for in-person learning.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats and Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco were discussing what they say are health and safety gaps that still exist and need to be addressed in order to safely open brick and mortar schools.

Local

Broward 2 mins ago

BSO Deputy Fired Over Parkland School Massacre to Get Job Back

Florida 48 mins ago

Florida Pays Citrus Company $28.5M for Conservation Land

Public schools in both counties have been operating through distance learning since March, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in South Florida.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said he's going to recommend the county's schools reopen on Oct. 5. Miami-Dade Public Schools were expected to set a potential reopening date soon.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaBroward CountyMiami-Dade CountyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us