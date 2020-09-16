Miami-Dade and Broward Teachers Union Presidents Discuss Possible School Reopenings

The presidents of the Miami-Dade and Broward teachers unions are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the possible reopening of schools for in-person learning.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats and Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco were discussing what they say are health and safety gaps that still exist and need to be addressed in order to safely open brick and mortar schools.

Public schools in both counties have been operating through distance learning since March, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in South Florida.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said he's going to recommend the county's schools reopen on Oct. 5. Miami-Dade Public Schools were expected to set a potential reopening date soon.