Miami-Dade Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Sunday in Doral

The event is for animals who have been at the shelter the longest

Miami-Dade Animal services is hosting an Adopt-A-Thon Sunday where animals who have been at the shelter the longest can be adopted for free.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 29th at 3599 Northwest 79th Avenue in Doral.

Puppies and kittens are typically adopted at higher rates than adult or senior animals.

Although they may sometimes seem less energetic or eager to meet people, senior pets need a home just as badly as younger animals — maybe even more.

Of the 7.6 million animals brought into shelters each year, 2.7 million are euthanized, the ASPCA says. A large portion of those animals are adult or senior pets, according to DogTime.com.

The good news? For many people seeking companionship, a senior pet may be a great fit.

