Miami-Dade Animal Services Temporarily Suspends Some Services Due to Bacterial Outbreak

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is temporarily suspending some services effective immediately due to an outbreak of a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacteria.

The bacteria, otherwise known as Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, is a bacterial agent that causes hemorrhagic pneumonia in dogs and can occasionally cause disease in people and other animals, the county said in a statement.

Although this bacteria can affect humans that are immunocompromised, the occurrence is low.

It is important to note that dogs that are brought to the shelter are at high risk of contracting the bacteria. Therefore, to prevent the spread, Animal Services is suspending the following services effective immediately:



Wellness Clinic - spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations

Response to service requests for stray dog at large and stray dog pickups (The Department will continue to respond to all other service request types.)

Receiving – Animal Services can not accept any pets at the shelter, and are asking residents to keep their pets at home

Adoption and TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) services, however, will remain open as adopters are urgently needed to help get healthy pets into loving homes.

Currently there is no vaccine for Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus.

Pet parents should watch for symptoms including fever, lethargy, coughing (with or without blood), mucopurulent or bloody nasal discharge, hemorrhagic pneumonia, and in some cases sudden death.

If you believe your pet is exhibiting symptoms contact your veterinarian immediately for further recommendations and treatment.

According to the statement issued by Miami-Dade County, the preferred treatment is a seven-day course treatment with Cephalosporins. The second preferred line of antibiotics are penicillins.

This bacteria is resistant to fluoroquinolone antibiotics so they should not be used in the treatment of this disease.

To keep the bacteria from spreading, the county is asking the community to foster and take as many pets out of the shelter as possible.

To become a foster, click here. For more information on this bacteria and the ongoing outbreak, click here.