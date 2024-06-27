Miami-Dade animal shelters close to intake temporarily due to overcrowding

Miami-Dade County animal shelters will be closed to intake temporarily due to an “overcrowding crisis” experienced nationwide, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services (MDAS) announced it will not be accepting animals from June 22 until July 10 so it can focus on the hundreds of animals already in its care.

"We deeply regret having to take this step, but it is necessary to ensure the safety and health of the pets currently in our shelter," Director Annette Jose said in a news release. "Despite the extraordinary efforts of our staff and volunteers, the current overcapacity has challenged our resources, making this action necessary."

In a reel posted on Instagram, MDAS said it has more than 800 pets in its care, including newborn kittens, injured and sick animals.

Officials also said the overcrowding conditions “compromise the welfare of the animals and increase the spread of infectious disease. This will be the first time the shelter closes for intake in 2024.”

“Since the COVID pandemic, animal shelters have been facing an overcrowding crisis nationwide, and Miami-Dade is no exception. During the past couple of years, Miami-Dade Animal Services has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of days animals remain in the facility and had to close intake a few times in 2023,” the news release reads.

During this closure, the shelter will focus on finding homes for its animals “through partnerships with rescue organizations, foster programs, and adoption events.”

The Adoption Mall at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral, remains open, and residents who want to help are encouraged to adopt or foster an animal. Supply donations and volunteer applications are also welcomed.