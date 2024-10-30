Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Asian massage business raided by human trafficking detectives: Police

Investigators were seen going in and out of the business, taking photos and speaking with various people

By NBC6

Human trafficking detectives raided an Asian massage business in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said detectives with the department's Organized Crimes Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant at the business at 12530 Southwest 8th Street in Tamiami.

Investigators were seen going in and out of the business, taking photos and speaking with various people.

No one was arrested but police said an investigation was ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

