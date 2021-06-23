Miami-Dade Assisted Living Facility Ex-Employee Accused of Abusing 87-Year-Old Resident

A former employee of an assisted living facility in Miami-Dade was arrested after authorities said she was caught on camera abusing an 87-year-old resident who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

Mayte Todd-Molina, 42, is facing two counts of abuse of an elderly adult following an investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to a news release from the attorney general's office, the investigation began when a personal aide not employed by the facility informed the resident’s family of unexplainable bruising on the resident’s body.

The facility, which wasn't named in the news release, did not have an explanation or report on any incidents that may have caused the bruising, authorities said.

As a result, a family member of the victim placed a hidden camera in the victim’s room to find answers, and a week later, the family member retrieved the video footage that showed Todd-Molina pulling the resident’s hair and forcing the resident’s head back toward the pillow, authorities said.

On a separate occasion, video footage showed Todd-Molina slapping the resident in the face and pulling the resident’s hair down toward the pillow, authorities said.

Todd-Molina was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday where she was being held on $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Moody's office said Todd-Molina faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

"It is incredibly sad to see a caregiver abuse a patient. Floridians utilize assisted living facilities once they are no longer able to take care of themselves and trust that caregivers will help, not harm them," Moody said in a statement. "The suspect in this case has been apprehended and will have to face a court and answer for these reprehensible acts."