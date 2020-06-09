Miami-Dade Beaches Reopening Wednesday With Plenty of Rules

Miami-Dade County beaches that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen more than a week after their previous reopening date was pushed back by protests.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that he was lifting a countywide curfew immediately and that beaches would be allowed to open on Wednesday.

The beaches had been set to reopen June 1 in line with a statewide plan to restart the economy. After a May 30 protest related to the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd led to downtown Miami stores being looted and police cars being destroyed, Gimenez instituted a curfew and said he wouldn't reopen beaches until it was lifted.

Visitors will be required to follow new social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The beach rules include:

No groups of more than 10 people will be permitted

All beachgoers must have facial covering available and ready to use at all times; beachgoers must be able to show their mask upon request by local authority

Facial coverings must be worn when social distancing of six feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household

Facial coverings are not required for children under 2 years old, persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition, persons who are not able to remove face coverings without assistance or on their own or persons involved in strenuous activity. However the person involved in strenuous activity should have a face covering in their possession and must be able to show their mask upon request by local authority

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and when at concessions but are not required when in the ocean

Facial coverings that are wet are ineffective, so beachgoers should bring an additional clean and dry face covering to replace a face covering that becomes wet or dirty

Social distancing is not required for family members who reside together, up to a maximum of 10 people

Beachfront restrooms rules:

Dedicated attendants are to be stationed outside restrooms

Access to restrooms is limited to maintain six feet of separation between individuals

Restrooms must be cleaned and disinfected every two to three hours (per CDC guidelines)

Cross ventilation should be maximized for restrooms – keeping doors and windows open if feasible

Signage must be posted outside and inside of restrooms emphasizing the requirement of wearing face coverings and the importance of hygiene (flushing with lid closed when possible, handwashing)

Activities Not Permitted: