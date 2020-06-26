Miami-Dade Beaches to Close for Fourth of July Weekend Over Coronavirus Concerns

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close on Fourth of July weekend over concerns of social distancing and the coronavirus.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7.

BREAKING: Beaches in @MiamiDadeCounty will close for the 4th of July holiday out of concerns for social distancing and the Coronavirus. @MayorGimenez will sign emergency order to close all beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wf6hlgsZl5 — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 27, 2020

Miami-Dade beaches reopened earlier this month, but its initial reopening date was pushed back due to a countywide curfew due to protests over George Floyd's death.

Visitors are required to follow new social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 when on the beaches.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.