Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said.

JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement.

A missing person alert for JoJo was issued naming the father, Jorge Gabriel Martinez and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales.

Morales and Morales were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, police said.

When the child didn't come home back in August, Yanet Concepcion, Morales' mother, went to her ex-husband's place to pick him up.

"Everything was gone. Everything was gone from his apartment," she said. "His phones were off. His mom's phone was off."

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for the child.