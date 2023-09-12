Miami-Dade breaks ground on final stage of multi-million dollar Underline project

The groundbreaking for the third and final phase of the Underline has officially begun.

Elected officials, members from Miami-Dade Transit as well as Friends of The Underline gathered at the University of Miami station in Coral Gables Tuesday to celebrate the next milestone on this major transit project.

The Underline is a 10-mile linear mobility corridor along the Metrorail, which is expected to transform 120 acres of county-owned land into an urban corridor and trail.

The project has been developed beneath the existing Metrorail guideway from the Miami River (downtown) to the Dadeland South Metrorail station.

Phase 3 is a 7.36-mile segment that will connect from 19th Avenue Southwest near the Vizcaya Metrorail Station to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station.

The entire segment links numerous communities, including the City of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

"This segment goes through three municipalities on county land and has something for everyone," said Founder of Friends of the Underline, Meg Daly. "The community spoke up and they want pickle ball, skateparks, basketball, soccer and micro forests and dog parks and it’s all coming.”

Once completed, this phase will provide separated paths for pedestrians and cyclists, improvements at more than 30 intersections, access to public transportation, public Wi-Fi, improved lighting and signage.

So far, Phase 1 under Brickell Station is complete and Phase 2 is almost done.

Total construction costs for Phase 3 are expected to exceed $92 million. Funding comes from a combination of federal, state and local funds.

The Underline is expected to be ready in 2026.