Miami-Dade, Broward Businesses Prepare for Possible Reopening

Stephanie Kokoszka, and her team at Candle Land Miami in Wynwood, are hoping to finally open their doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I was getting ready to open and then the coronavirus hit,” Kokoszka says.

Back in March, Miami-Dade officials ordered all non-essential businesses, like Kokoszka’s candle shop, to shut down in effort to stop the spread the of the virus.

But, now there is word that businesses may be able to reopen on May 18th, with some public health guidelines.

“We weren’t able to officially open but we are getting ready to do that now,” Kokoszka said.

While the candle shop and other retails like it pump the brakes on business until next Monday, restaurants across South Florida have at least have been able to deliver, or provide takeout meals—something that’s helped them keep afloat during the pandemic.

What’s not opening in Miami-Dade next week are beaches, bars and nightclubs.

County working groups, tasked with creating reopening plans, are focusing on gyms and hair salons to see how they can reopen safely with the close contact that’s required to perform those services.

Broward leaders are also working on a similar plan for next week. City Mayors were on a conference call Monday afternoon, hoping to work out details on what can open in the county.

There will be restrictions on retailers, limiting the number of people in their shops depending on the size of the store.

Back in Miami-Dade, county mayor Carlos Gimenez is still getting feedback from industry experts.

Miami-Dade was one of three counties, along with Broward and Palm Beach, that was not included in the first phase of reopening that started last Monday as ordered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gimenez extended an executive order declaring the state of emergency for the county last Thursday for seven additional days, but said that orders lifting closures to non-essential businesses could be coming by the end of May.

He is scheduled to speak with DeSantis about his plans of reopening.