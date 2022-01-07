Miami-Dade, Broward Distributed Rapid Test Kits at Libraries Saturday

Residents of Miami-Dade and Broward received free COVID-19 at-home test kits at libraries across the two counties on Saturday.
The distribution took place as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida increased by more than 365% in two weeks, and more than 90% in one week, according to the latest data from the state.
Lines were long but they were faster than the hours-long waits for testing at some county sites.
“It took me about 45 minutes from the time I got in line," Howard Lindsay, who got his test kit in Pembroke Pines said. "The traffic was moving.”
Miami-Dade County
There was a limit of up to two tests per household at the following Miami-Dade locations:
- Hispanic Branch Library
1398 SW 1 Street
Miami, FL 33135
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch Library
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
“We are doing everything possible to meet the increase in demand for testing as our residents seek to protect themselves and their families,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the public to provide convenient access to tests and encourage families across Miami-Dade to continue taking the basic common-sense precautions that help keep all of us safe.”
Miami-Dade County has distributed approximately 225,000 take-home rapid test kits through a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.
Broward County
Broward County distributed a limited supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits to residents Saturday at three county libraries on a first-come, first-serve basis until 6 p.m.
- Margate Catherine Young Library
5810 Park Drive
Margate 33063
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
- South Regional/Broward College Library
7300 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
Note: Library also open for regular services this day.
- Tyrone Bryant Branch Library
2230 NW 21st Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33311
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
The kits were distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside of the libraries.
Residents had show proof of Broward County residency and were limited to two kits per household.
