Miami-Dade, Broward Schools Distributed Covid-19 Testing Kits for Staff Sunday

Students return to school Monday during a time where Covid-19 continues to surge in South Florida. 10,000 at-home test kits were handed out to teachers and staff in Miami-Dade at five locations.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was helping hand out the tests at Miami Senior High School.

Some teachers say they’re nervous to go back but getting their hands on these test kits is a relief as the kits are so hard to come and testing lines are hours-long.

“I think the more employees that utilize this, the safer we’re all going to be,” teacher Cindy Delmarmol said.

Carvalho has just revised Covid-19 protocols in schools, while students are encouraged to wear masks, teachers and staff are required to do so. Visitors, volunteers and contractors must do the same.

“Our ability to keep schools open depends on health conditions and those health conditions are mitigated on the basis of personal regulation. That means wearing masks, social distancing, vaccinated and yes, testing yourself,” Carvalho said.

Some teachers say they’re worried to go back to school with the surge in cases.

“The situation is very worrying and I want to keep safe and I want to work with my children and I want to keep them safe too and my family too,” teacher Blanca Gonzalez said.

“Kind of, sort of nervous, yes,” teacher Michelle Lopez said. “We’re all apprehensive but we’re doing the best we can.”

The Broward Public School District also provided free at-home test kits to staff in five locations.

In Miami-Dade, Carvalho said they’ll be passing out these kits over the next few days on a first-come, first-serve basis and later this week parents and students will also be able to get a hold of these tests.

They’ll also offer on-site testing at certain schools in the district.