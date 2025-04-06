Miami-Dade bus driver accused of fatally shooting 2 passengers resigns

A Miami-Dade bus driver who, police said, shot and killed two passengers last week has resigned.

According to county officials, they started the termination process shortly after the shooting.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim, 44-year-old Lonnie Harley and 46-year-old Ejaash Carter, were killed on the county bus an argument led to the driver firing a gun on the bus as it was stopped near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street, police said.

That driver still hasn't been identified and charges have not been confirmed as Miami Gardens police work with the State Attorney's Office on the active investigation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The county's Department of Transportation does not allow transit employees to carry weapons while on duty.