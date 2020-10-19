Miami-Dade Businesses Keep Doors Open Past Midnight as County Appeals Judge's Curfew Injunction

After nearly half a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses across Miami-Dade will be able to defy the county's curfew and keep their doors open past midnight thanks to one local strip club.

Late on Friday night, a county judge sided with the adult entertainment company Tootsie's and filed a temporary injunction against Miami-Dade's countywide curfew. Judge Beatrice Butchko found that the county's local emergency orders conflicted with those of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In September, DeSantis moved Florida into the third phase of reopening, limiting counties from enforcing COVID restrictions which prevent people from working.

The decision could not have come at a better time for Will Thompson. This past weekend, his Brickell-based bar, Better Days, was able to operate during its peak hours for the first time since the pandemic began.

"From a business standpoint, I’m extremely happy," Thompson said. "That’s our peak hours which helps us out a ton."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county would appeal Butchko's ruling, but until the decision is reversed, it could not enforce the curfew.

"Its hurt me to see that businesses are hurting and that our people are hurting, but we have to do certain things in order to keep our population safe," Gimenez said.

Following the news over the weekend, the City of Miami and Miami Beach both announced they would also no longer enforce the county's curfew.

"I’ve never been a big fan of the curfew, but we will not be enforcing the curfew unless there is some other judicial clarification that would require us otherwise," City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

In a statement, Tootsie's - the business that started this chain of events - said:

"The only thing Tootsie’s sought was the ability to operate its normal hours (12 PM to 6 AM), which it now can do, so its employees and entertainers can make a living. Tootsie’s continues to take seriously Covid-related safety measures and urges others to do so."

Despite the injunction, Gimenez said the county would still continue to enforce rules on face masks and social distancing. The mayor also warned of a potential spike in coronavirus cases near mid-November which have he says was predicted by public health experts.