Miami-Dade Car Burglary Victim Arrested After Allegedly Chasing and Killing Suspect: PD

A call to Miami-Dade Police Saturday afternoon began as an investigation into a burglarized car, but ended with the victim being arrested for second degree murder moments later, according to authorities.

According to an arrest report, 45-year-old Ellis George had been burglarized the night before.

Police arrived at George’s home in southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, after his wife said he chased after someone who matched the description of the burglar that broke into their vehicle.

George’s wife told police, on Friday night, someone had stolen a firearm, spare keys and a tire lock bolt from the car.

While speaking to George’s wife, police say George returned to the house in the aforementioned vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

After questioning George about the car, police say he admitted it was damaged while chasing the burglar. He believed he hit a barrier.

However, after searching the neighborhood, police say they found a yellow scooter that looked like it had been involved in a crash, and an unresponsive 35-year-old male on the ground not too far away.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, it was determined that George had intentionally struck the scooter, which caused the fatal crash.

George now faces one count of second degree murder.

