Miami-Dade cautions dog owners amid reports of mysterious respiratory illness

Miami-Dade County officials are urging dog owners to take proactive measures to protect their pets' health as they monitor a mysterious respiratory illness that has sickened some dogs and killed others in Florida and several other states across the country.

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department issued the cautionary advisory as the Oregon Department of Agriculture documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August.

"While there are no reported cases in our region, we advise dog owners to remain vigilant and take necessary precaution to ensure their pet’s well-being," said Annette Jose, the director of Miami-Dade Animal Services. "Keeping dogs up to date on vaccinations, including those protecting against respiratory illness, is crucial."

The county also encouraged dog owners to limit their interactions with other dogs and to be aware of any potential symptoms.

The pneumonia-like illness starts as a cough and gradually worsens, with the illness also being resistant to antibiotics. In addition to coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses.

Other states such as Oregon, Colorado, New Hampshire and California were confirmed to have observed cases.