Miami-Dade charter school IT director viewed child porn images at work: MDSO

An information technology director at a charter school in southwest Miami-Dade who was arrested on child pornography charges had been allegedly viewing the images while at work, authorities said.

Michael Rodriguez, 32, was arrested Friday on six counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, along with one count of attempting to promote sexual performance by a child, records showed.

Rodriguez was the information technology director at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy, a charter school in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with a second cyber tip based on IP address activity.

The tips indicated a staff member at Pinecrest Cove, specifically the IT director, later confirmed to be Rodriguez, the report said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a warrant to seize Rodriguez's electronic devices and later interviewed Rodriguez.

During the interview, Rodriguez admitted to viewing and sending child pornography to himself while at work at the school and was adamant "that he only viewed the criminal material while at work in his private office due to the area being obscured from the security cameras within the school," the report said.

Rodriguez said he kept the files on a USB named "my stuff," and when investigators looked at the USB they found multiple folders containing sexual images of underage girls, the report said.

One folder labeled "random girls" had multiple images of child pornography showing girls as young as four, the report said.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. In court Saturday, he was granted a $35,000 bond.