Miami-Dade Church vandalized with ‘Pigs', ‘Perverts' graffiti overnight

Detectives are investigating a criminal mischief complaint which saw St. Timothy’s Church vandalized with graffiti.  

By NBC6

Composite image of graffiti on the walls of a catholic church in Miami-Dade
NBC6

Miami-Dade Police are investigating criminal mischief after St Timothy’s Catholic Church was found vandalized in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the police, officers arrived at the 5400 SW 102 Av at 2:50 a.m. where a few unknown suspects enter the church and proceeded to graffiti the walls, with words like ‘perverts’ and ‘pigs.’

The police also said that while there was no sign of a forced entry, the suspects did damage some potted plants before exiting the premises.

More on this story to come.

