Miami-Dade Cities Say County Short Changed Them Over Federal Funds

City leaders across Miami-Dade County are crying foul and saying their residents are getting short changed when it comes to COVID-19 funds use to pay for everything from food drives to police.

Keon Hardemon, the President of the Miami-Dade League of Cities, told NBC 6 exclusively on Monday that federal funds sent to the county aren’t being shared the way they should be.

Hardemon, who is also the chairman of the Miami city commission, said he was “astounded” by what happened with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and how he handled this federal money.

“We believe in the League of Cities that Carlos Gimenez bamboozled not only us but his own Miami-Dade Commission,” Hardemon said. “He cheated the League of Cities and our municipalities.”

Hardemon said that he and other representatives of the cities had been in negotiations with the mayor and his staff over this federal money that amounted to $470 million, saying the cities were counting on these funds to pay for food drives, rental assistance as well as PPE gear for fire fighters and paramedics.

“We just think that that’s disingenuous,” Hardemon added. “They have taken away from municipalities and our ability to serve our residents and in all of our cities we are facing this COVID relief and we are doing everything we can to provide those dollars to our community,” Hardemon said.

NBC 6 spoke with several mayors in the county who told us they were sorely disappointed and angered when Gimenez’s plan was to only give them $30 million dollars to divide up among the 34 towns and cities.

They say that’s a fraction of what they need and nowhere near what the Mayor and his team initially told them would be coming.

“We are providing more police officers so we can have more distancing to make sure that restaurants and other business are following the law now we don’t have the funds to do that,” Hardemon said. “I think that that’s sad.”