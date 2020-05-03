Miami-Dade Clarifies Status of Non-Essential Businesses as Business Owners Express Confusion During Reopening

Miami-Dade officials are clarifying the status of non-essential businesses during the county’s process of reopening, after business owners expressed their confusion.

In a news release, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez reminds the community that while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to reopen restaurants and retail stores, the order does not apply to Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach county.

“We have received information from around the community that some businesses are asking employees to return to work this week and some are even emailing clients with news that they are reopening this week,” Gimenez writes.

“Reopening of non-essential businesses is not allowed at this time, and the Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to enforce the closures as indicated in the emergency order pertaining to businesses, as well as any other emergency orders which have called for the closure of beaches, community pools, etc., that are also still in effect.”

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade allowed certain parks, marinas and golf courses to reopen.

County parks are open for limited activities, for groups of 10 or fewer, with 6 feet of social distancing and masks required.