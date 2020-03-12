Miami Dade College Closes Medical Campus After Visitor Tested Positive for COVID-19

Miami Dade College is closing its Medical Campus after a visitor who attended a recent, non-campus related event there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon and officials say the closure is immediate. All events college-wide have also been canceled until further notice. However, classes at other campuses will go on as scheduled.

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, MDC is immediately closing Medical Campus, after a visitor who attended a recent, non-MDC event there has tested positive for COVID-19. MDC is consulting with local health officials regarding any additional actions. (1/2) — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) March 12, 2020

Further details about the visitor and the event that they attended were not available.

Meanwhile, the State University System of Florida, which represents 12 of the state's largest universities, announced Wednesday that schools should immediately switch to online classes and that any students returning from spring break should be kept away from the campuses for at least two weeks.

"We have a different student population. The universities have housing, they have students on campus 24 hours a day," said Juan Mendieta of Miami Dade College, adding that MDC is a state college and not in the same systems as the universities.

Broward College also remains open and classes will be on campus for the time being.