Miami Dade College FEMA Site To Remain Open Easter Sunday, 16 and 17-Year-Olds to Receive Covid Vaccine Monday

If you are ages 40 and over and thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the Miami Dade College North Division of Emergency Management FEMA site will be administering vaccines Saturday until 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced anyone that meets the age criteria may go to a FEMA supported site with a valid government-issued ID and receive a COVID vaccine without an appointment.

On Monday, April 5th, anyone ages 16 and 17 will be able to receive a vaccine for that one day. In order to receive the vaccine, the teen must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and show proof that the person is in fact a parent or legal guardian with either a birth certificate or court document.

At the Hard Rock Stadium Division of Emergency Management site beginning on Monday, anyone ages 16 and over receive a COVID vaccine. At the moment, The Hard Rock Stadium is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for those under 18.

The Hard Rock Stadium, however, still remains an appointment site, so anyone looking to receive a vaccine must make an appointment before arrival.

Beginning on Tuesday the Miami Dade College North Campus FEMA site will begin administering Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines for anyone looking to receive their first dose. They will no longer be administering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses. They will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccines for second doses through its duration.

Two FEMA satellite locations will also be open until midweek at at:

  • Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.
  • Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

Later in the week, it will transition back to the following locations:

  • Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jachles urged people looking to be vaccinated to plan ahead and bring all necessary documentation to the vaccination site.

