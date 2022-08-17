Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus on Lockdown After Reports of Suspicious Person

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Miami-Dade College's Kendall Campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon.

Footage showed a large police presence at the campus located on Southwest 104th Street, with armed officers searching buildings.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials with the college said a person had been detained.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyKendallmiami-dade college
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us