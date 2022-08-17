Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus on Lockdown After Reports of Suspicious Person

Miami-Dade College's Kendall Campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon.

Footage showed a large police presence at the campus located on Southwest 104th Street, with armed officers searching buildings.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus is currently on lockdown due to a search for a suspicious person. Please avoid the area due to possible road closures. @MDCollege pic.twitter.com/XSSuwBmdpb — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 17, 2022

Officials with the college said a person had been detained.

No other information was immediately known.

