Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus on Lockdown After Reports of Suspicious Person

Miami-Dade College's Kendall Campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon.
Footage showed a large police presence at the campus located on Southwest 104th Street, with armed officers searching buildings.
Miami-Dade Police tweeted about the lockdown and advised people to avoid the area.
Officials with the college said a person had been detained.
No other information was immediately known.
