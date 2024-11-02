Miami Dade College students register to vote, say Gen Z ‘can tip the scales'

Gen Z voters are increasingly active in the electoral process, and students at Miami Dade College talked to NBC6 about their motivations to get out to the polls.

More than 9,000 students across the college’s eight campuses have registered to vote since January.

“I feel that there are many issues of interest within the amendments in Florida, it is an extremely important election to decide our future,” said David Amador, an engineering student and member of the student government association.

Student Sara Tretbar said for her, Amendment 4 was the most important.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“For me the abortion [issue] is most important, because it is our body, and obviously as women we should have the decision over our body,” she said.

Ricardo Materan, president of the student government and political science student, said the vote of young people plays an important role in the election.

“I feel that the participation of young people has weight, as long as they participate, as long as they give their voice,” he said.

Materan himself cannot participate, as he is from Venezuela. But, he’s noticed that candidates attacking each other leave a lot to be desired for voters who care about their stances on issues.

“What I can tell the people who can vote for me is that, please, inform yourself. Search, and not only see a video on social media and think it’s real, because now there’s a lot of disinformation,” he cautioned.

Amador agrees in the power of young people to make their voices heard.

“They can tip the scales specifically on those issues that matter to them, such as abortion and the legalization of recreational marijuana,” he said.

Amador noted that campus organizations have been diligent about getting people to register to vote--including by appealing to insatiable college students with pizza.

"It has been an incredible effort," he said with a smile. "So as to not have anyone say that young people don't have the chance [to vote]."

Dr. Vilma Petrash, a professor of political science at Miami Dade College, said that today’s youth are activists and part of the digital age.

“They look at what is happening in the country. Evidently we have to reunify society, we have to depolarize society and they understand that and therefore their participation is meaningful to them,” said Petrash.

That’s why she believes their participation at the polls will be remarkable.

“They are concerned about the economy, just like everyone else, the issue of violence in schools, the issue of climate change. It's not just about voting on an issue, but if the issue involves restricting important freedoms that they think should be maintained, they become active,” Petrash said.

As of Oct. 1, the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections reported 156,157 registered voters between the ages of 18 and 25, and more than 113,267 between the ages of 26 and 30.