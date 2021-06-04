Miami Dade College Teaming Up With Walmart for COVID Vaccine Event Next Week

Miami Dade College is teaming up with Walmart to provide doses of the COVID vaccine at several campuses starting next week.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 8 th at the Hialeah campus (1780 West 49 th Street, Rom 5101)

at the Hialeah campus (1780 West 49 Street, Rom 5101) Wednesday, June 9 th at the Doral campus (3800 Northwest 115 th Avenue, Room 1102)

at the Doral campus (3800 Northwest 115 Avenue, Room 1102) Thursday, June 10th at the Kendall campus (11011 Southwest 104th Street, Room K-413)

No insurance is required and anyone over the age 12 is eligible, though anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To make an appointment, call 833-886-0023 and reference the Miami Dade College clinic when speaking to a representative. Walk-ins are also allowed.