Miami-Dade Comissioner Kevin Cabrera confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Panama

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera has been confirmed as the next United States ambassador to Panama.

The Senate vote was along party lines.

“I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by President Trump and the U.S. Senate,” Cabrera said. “As Ambassador, I will be guided by a simple question articulated by Secretary Rubio: does this policy make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous? Alongside this principle, I will carry with me the values that have guided my service in Miami-Dade: a commitment to accessibility, accountability, and delivering results.”

It comes at a time when President Donald Trump is threatening to retake control of the Panama Canal.

Cabrera is a little more than two years into his first term as commissioner in a district that includes parts of Miami, Hialeah and Coral Gables.

It's not clear when Cabrera will step down from the commission, or if his seat will be filled by appointment or special election.