Miami-Dade Commission votes to override mayor's veto over fluoride in water

Miami-Dade commissioners voted Tuesday to override Mayor Daniela Levine-Cava's veto on banning fluoride in drinking water.

Commissioners voted 8-4 to override the mayor's veto, a little less than a month after it was announced.

County commissioners voted on April 1 to stop adding fluoride to tap water, and Levine Cava vetoed the item 10 days later.

The Florida House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to water supplies. NBC6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Levine Cava's office said she has spoken with doctors, dentists, public health experts, community leaders and residents to weigh the impacts of ending fluoridation.

Adding fluoride to the water is a decades-old practice aimed at supporting dental health. Miami-Dade has added fluoride to water since 1958, Levine Cava said.

Some, including Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have said fluoride could lead to developmental issues in children and could be harmful to babies in the womb.

The mayor's veto was likely all for naught anyway, as the Florida legislature last week approved a bill to ban fluoride from drinking water.

The bill was expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at an event in Miami later Tuesday.

Levine Cava has also scheduled a Tuesday afternoon press conference to discuss the fluoride issue.