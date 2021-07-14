Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez Tests Positive for COVID-19

The news comes days after fellow commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz tested positive

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after fellow commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz also tested positive for the virus.

In a Wednesday news release, county officials said Martinez, who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week and was in isolation.

Staff members and others who came in close contact with him will be getting tested Wednesday.

It was announced late Sunday that Diaz and his chief of staff, Isidro Lopez, both tested positive for the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Both Diaz and Lopez had also received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Diaz was hospitalized but his office said Tuesday that he was released from the hospital and recovering at home.

Diaz had been spending time with other officials at the site of the Surfside condo collapse before testing positive. The other officials who came into contact with him were all tested and all came back negative.

