Miami-Dade commissioner proposes bodycams for bus drivers after deadly shooting

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado has proposed a resolution to require bus drivers to be outfitted with body cameras while on the job.
The resolution comes more than a month after police said two passengers were shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Transit driver on a bus in Miami Gardens.
Authorities said the bus driver was involved in some sort of disturbance involving a verbal dispute with passengers when he fired his weapon in March.
The bodycams would help "maximize safety" and "work as a deterrent, possible reducing the potential for crime, help in accident investigations, and provide monitoring of on-board activities," the resolution reads in part.
It is expected to be discussed at the commission meeting on May 13.