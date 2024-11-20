Miami-Dade commissioners approve ban on single-use plastics at county venues

Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a resolution aimed at getting rid of single-use plastics and Styrofoam at county venues.

At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted in favor of the resolution to ban the items at places like Miami International Airport, PortMiami, public parks and county office buildings.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ban will apply to future vendors who do business with the county and doesn't impact businesses already at county properties.

The measure's sponsor said single-use plastics overwhelm landfills, threaten wildlife and degrade the sewage system.