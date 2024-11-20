Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade commissioners approve ban on single-use plastics at county venues

Commissioners voted in favor of the resolution to ban the items at places like Miami International Airport, PortMiami, public parks and county office buildings

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a resolution aimed at getting rid of single-use plastics and Styrofoam at county venues.

At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted in favor of the resolution to ban the items at places like Miami International Airport, PortMiami, public parks and county office buildings.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The ban will apply to future vendors who do business with the county and doesn't impact businesses already at county properties.

The measure's sponsor said single-use plastics overwhelm landfills, threaten wildlife and degrade the sewage system.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us