Miami-Dade Commissioners Approve Mayor's Plan to Combat Gun Violence

Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a plan from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to combat gun violence following a series of shootings in recent weeks that have plagued the county.

County commissioners unanimously approved Levine Cava's "Peace and Prosperity Plan" to fight youth violence at a meeting Tuesday.

The plan proposes spending $90 million over 19 years to tackle gun violence through job creation, internships, counseling and other measures, and includes a phase of more police enforcement.

"This is a multi-faceted strategic approach and it will go to the root of the problem as well as solve crimes and stop the bleeding immediately and no one solution will end gun violence. It’s necessary that we attack it on all fronts," Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she supports the plan, which also provides alternatives to arrests for low level offenses.

"Coupled with strategic enforcement of our laws and the arrest and prosecution of violent offenders, particularly those offenses involving weapons, this plan can help us address gun violence over the long term," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Success of this plan offers hope of long-term sustainability to the urgent, present need for enhanced law enforcement and prosecution of violent offenders."