Miami-Dade commissioners delay vote on proposed Miami Wilds water park

Miami Dade commissioners have delayed a vote on whether to extend the lease agreement with the developers of a theme park on Zoo Miami property.

The commissioners delayed the vote on the Miami Wilds project at a meeting Wednesday where residents were allowed to voice their opinions.

Miami Wilds is described as a "family-friendly leisure destination." The proposed project would be built on 27.5 acres of existing county-owned parking lots adjacent to the zoo.

Plans for the attraction include a water park, a family-friendly boutique hotel, and a small number of unique small retail shops and restaurants.

While some have argued for the economic benefits of the project, others like Zoo Miami's Ron Magill have spoken out against it, saying it would threaten the wildlife living in the surrounding habitat.

The vote could be taken up at a commission meeting later this month.