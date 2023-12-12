Miami-Dade commissioners expected to vote on proposed Miami Wilds water park

Miami-Dade commissioners were expected to vote Tuesday on whether to extend the lease agreement with the developers of a proposed water park on Zoo Miami property.

The commissioners were holding a meeting where residents were allowed to voice their opinions on the proposed Miami Wilds project.

Many expressed their opposition to the project, saying they were concerned about environmental impacts.

Miami Wilds is described as a "family-friendly leisure destination." The proposed project would be built on 27.5 acres of existing county-owned parking lots adjacent to the zoo.

Plans for the attraction include a water park, a family-friendly boutique hotel, and a small number of unique small retail shops and restaurants.

While some have argued for the economic benefits of the project, others like Zoo Miami's Ron Magill have spoken out against it, saying it would threaten the wildlife living in the surrounding habitat.

A vote could come Tuesday afternoon or evening.