Miami-Dade commissioners give initial approval for $10.5M in extra World Cup funding

Miami-Dade commissioners have given initial approval for an additional $10.5 million in funding for FIFA for the World Cup next year.

At their meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved the funding in a 9-3 vote on a first reading.

The measure will still have to be heard at a committee meeting and then be passed by commissioners in a final vote.

The county has already approved $25 million for FIFA for services like police and fire rescue, along with a $10.5 million cash subsidy.

Hard Rock Stadium is set to host seven matches over the course of five weeks during the World Cup, which the organizing committee said will have an economic impact similar to hosting seven Super Bowls.

Commissioner Oliver Gilbert voted in favor of the funding, saying the money comes from reserve funds which will be replenished.

"We are in the business of tourism, that means we need people to come here, we need people to stay, we need them to be entertained and we need to look beautiful while we do it, we are going to have every camera in the world in Miami-Dade County," Gilbert said.

But not all of the commissioners are on board with giving another $10.5 million to FIFA.

"FIFA is an organization that is flush with cash, we are not. It is especially true today even more so than in May of 2024," Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said. "This money is extraordinarily necessary for our budget coming in September. We simply cannot afford $10.5 million to FIFA."

The public is expected to have opportunities to voice their opinions when the matter is discussed at a future meeting.