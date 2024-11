Miami-Dade commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution aimed at getting rid of single-use plastics and Styrofoam at county venues.

The resolution would ban the items at places like Miami International Airport, PortMiami, public parks and county office buildings.

It would apply to future vendors who do business with the county.

The measure's sponsor said single-use plastics overwhelm landfills, threaten wildlife and degrade the sewage system.