Miami-Dade Commissioners Vote to Rename Dixie Highway After Harriet Tubman

Miami-Dade commissioners voted unanimously to change the name of Dixie Highway after Harriet Tubman on Wednesday.

However, the name change is not official. The county says it still must petition the state to make the change on the highway as a whole.

Portions of Dixie Highway are state roads, the county needs the help of the Florida Legislature to rename the entire roadway.

Commissioner Joe Martinez says Wednesday's vote was more symbolic. The county wants the state to make the change so that the process can be done uniformly.

"You don't want to be going: 'Hey my address is 186 Dixie Highway, and then the next block down, 187 Harriet Tubman," Martinez says. "That just doesn't make any sense".

Broward County commissioners are considering changing the name of Dixie Highway as critics claim it represents racism and slavery. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports.

Commissioners in Broward are also considering whether to change the name of Dixie Highway.

In Broward, Dixie Highway runs through Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach, and Wilton Manors.