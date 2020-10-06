Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Commissioners Vote to Rename Roadway for Trayvon Martin

A portion of a Miami-Dade County roadway is being renamed in honor of Trayvon Martin.

Miami-Dade Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to rename a section of Northeast 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to Northeast 209th Street to Trayvon Martin Avenue in honor of the teen.

Martin was from Miami Gardens and visiting his father in Sanford when he was killed in 2012.

George Zimmerman was later acquitted in the killing on the grounds of self-defense. He had been facing a possible life sentence.

