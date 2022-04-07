Miami-Dade Cop Relieved of Duty Amid Investigation Into Alleged Crime Against Child

A Miami-Dade Police officer has been relieved of duty amid an investigation into an alleged crime against a child, officials said.

The department released a statement Thursday saying they were coordinating the criminal investigation with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The statement didn't identify the officer or give details on the accusations, but said the officer was relieved of duty and was being questioned.

Police Director George Perez said the accusations involve a crime against a child.

"Our children trust us to keep them safe and out of harm’s way. Not only as law enforcement, but as a father, a crime against a child is intolerable and will never be accepted," Perez said in a statement. "It sickens me to learn that one of our law enforcement officers is involved in betraying that trust. We will ensure transparency to our community and will provide an update as this investigation continues."

No other information was immediately known.

