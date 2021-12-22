Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Cop Seen Hitting Woman at Airport in Video Won't Face Charges

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police officer who was caught on camera hitting a woman at Miami International Airport last year won't face charges but also won't be returning to the job.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that charges would not be filed against Officer Antonio Rodriguez in the June 2020 incident at MIA.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Body camera footage showed Rodriguez hitting the traveler after she got in his face. Rodriguez can be heard saying "she headbutted me" in the video.

Prosecutors said the slap by Rodriguez was a "justifiable use of force."

Local

Broward 2 hours ago

FBI Searching for Suspect Caught on Camera in Hollywood Bank Robbery

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Coral Gables Parking Garage

Miami-Dade Police had moved to fire Rodriguez after the incident, but he'll now be allowed to retire with back pay.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami International AirportCaught on Camera
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us