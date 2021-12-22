Miami-Dade Cop Seen Hitting Woman at Airport in Video Won't Face Charges

A Miami-Dade Police officer who was caught on camera hitting a woman at Miami International Airport last year won't face charges but also won't be returning to the job.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that charges would not be filed against Officer Antonio Rodriguez in the June 2020 incident at MIA.

Body camera footage showed Rodriguez hitting the traveler after she got in his face. Rodriguez can be heard saying "she headbutted me" in the video.

Prosecutors said the slap by Rodriguez was a "justifiable use of force."

Miami-Dade Police had moved to fire Rodriguez after the incident, but he'll now be allowed to retire with back pay.