Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot in a domestic-related incident in a Hialeah neighborhood Friday morning, officials said.

Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer, whose identity wasn't released, was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street.

The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, Torres said.

"Please keep the family of this officer as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department and the police community, keep them in your prayers," Torres said. "Very sad morning, very sad morning."

Torres said the shooter, a former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, was taken into custody.

A source told NBC 6 the shooter was the officer's estranged girlfriend.

A neighbor said the victim was staying at his parents’ house, which is where the incident occurred.

No other information was known. The incident remains under investigation.

