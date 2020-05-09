Miami-Dade Coronavirus Testing Sites to Open to Children 12 Years or Older

Two sites in Miami-Dade County will accept individuals 12 years old or older to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
The drive-thru sites will be at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds and the South Dade Government Center.
Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds
10901 Coral Way, Miami, 33165
Enter by SW 107th Avenue at SW 20th Street
South Dade Government Center
Lot E behind building - 10710 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay 33189
For both testing sites:
Open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 305-499-8767. The appointment line will remain open until all appointments for the next day have been filled. For now, daily testing is available at this site for 300 people.
Testing requirements:
- Individuals 12 years of age or older may be tested and do not need to be exhibiting symptoms
- You will not be permitted to exit your vehicle
- You cannot walk up to this testing site
- Only one other passenger is allowed in the car
- Both the driver and passenger will be tested