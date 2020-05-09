Miami-Dade Coronavirus Testing Sites to Open to Children 12 Years or Older

Two sites in Miami-Dade County will accept individuals 12 years old or older to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

The drive-thru sites will be at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds and the South Dade Government Center.

Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds

10901 Coral Way, Miami, 33165

Enter by SW 107th Avenue at SW 20th Street

South Dade Government Center

Lot E behind building - 10710 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay 33189

For both testing sites:

Open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 305-499-8767. The appointment line will remain open until all appointments for the next day have been filled. For now, daily testing is available at this site for 300 people.

Testing requirements: