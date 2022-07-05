Miami-Dade Corrections Department Remembers Employees Who Died of COVID

Six members of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department who lost their battles with COVID-19 last year were remembered Monday.

The memorial service was hosted in partnership with End of Watch Ride, an over 22,300 mile ride across America that honors the fallen as well as the friends and family they left behind.

The event recognizes Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan and Sylvia Allen.

After a procession led by the Miami-Dade Police Department, a short memorial service features guest speakers including MDCR Interim Director Cassandra Jones and End of Watch Ride Founder Jagrut Shah.

Once the formal memorial concludes, friends, family and guests will be able to visit a 40-foot trailer featuring their loved ones displayed in the mural of 2021 Fallen Heroes.