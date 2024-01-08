Miami-Dade Corrections kitchen worker accused of sexually battering inmate

A man who works in the kitchen of one of Miami-Dade's jails was arrested after police said he was accused of sexually battering a female inmate.

Johny Jovin, 46, was arrested Saturday on one count of sexual battery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Johny Jovin

According to the report, Jovin is a Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation civilian employee who works in the kitchen at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where the alleged victim is an inmate.

The alleged incident happened back on Dec. 31 at the facility on Northwest 41st Street.

The report said the woman was working in the kitchen area when Jovin told her to enter a walk-in refrigerator and assist him.

Once inside, he grabbed her by the waist and kissed her, then slid his hand into her pants and touched her buttocks, the report said.

She was able to push him away and get out of the refrigerator, the report said.

But she later entered another refrigerator and was followed by Jovin, who again put his hands down her pants and sexually battered her, the report said.

She was once again able to push him away and get out of the refrigerator, the report said.

Jovin was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.