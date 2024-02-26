Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Corrections officer arrested for allegedly attacking wife

Phillip Roundtree, 36, was arrested Monday on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and battery, an arrest report said

A Miami-Dade Corrections officer is facing serious charges after he allegedly attacked his wife during an argument.

Phillip Roundtree, 36, was arrested Monday on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and battery, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Roundtree and his wife were arguing Sunday when things turned physical.

After the wife said she hit a bedroom door with her fist, she said Roundtree became irate and snatched her wig off her head then punched her in the face, the report said.

She tried to defend herself and Roundtree grabbed her in a chokehold by putting his hands around her neck from behind, impeding her breathing, the report said.

She was able to break free and ran out of the house.

Roundtree was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

