Miami Dade County Animal Services Waives Fees During National Adoption Week

Looking to adopt a pet? Miami Dade County Animal Services is partnering up with PetSmart to waive adoption fees for pets four months and older for a short time.

More than 600 pets are currently available for adoption and will be brought to local PetSmart locations.

If you plan to adopt kittens younger than four months, it comes with a fee of $30, and for puppies younger than four months, the fee is $85. All adopters will still be responsible for the $30 dog licensing fee.

Animal Services is urging the community to open up their homes and heart to adopt a pet, especially medium and large size dogs.

"By adopting or fostering a shelter pet, you can help pets live their best life with a loving family," said Bronwyn Stanford, Director of Animal Services.

The fee waiver will last through Sunday, July 17.

The Animal Services' Pet Adoption and Protection Center, where these pets can be adopted from, is located at 3599 NW 79th Ave, Doral, and is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The three Petsmart locations are the ones in Flagler, Dadeland, and West Kendall.