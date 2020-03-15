coronavirus

Miami-Dade County Announces Restrictions for Bars, Clubs and Restaurants

Miami-Dade County has announced a restrictions for businesses across the area in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a video update from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, it was announced all bars and clubs are to be closed by 11 p.m. - restaurants must close their dining areas at the same time.

However, restaurants can still deliver meals or have customers pick their orders up.

Gimenez asked that people use food delivery services when possible and recommended restaurants convert their waiters to delivery people.

Capacity for bars, clubs, restaurants and even movie theaters are being asked to reduce their capacity to 50%.

As of Sunday evening, Florida has 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Miami-Dade County currently has 13 confirmed cases, according to the mayor.

